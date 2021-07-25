Kiara Advani nails airport fashion with Sidharth Malhotra in chic outfit and 1 lakh boots

Shershaah actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped at the airport in Mumbai today, leaving for the Shershaah promotions. The duo, who is rumoured to be dating, was accompanied by Karan Johar. Kiara looked impeccable in quirky top and denims, with a jacket and expensive boots for her airport appearance. Read on to know all about her look.

Kiara chose a white slogan T-shirt for her jet-set look. The top had the slogan 'Yeh Dil Maange More' written on it in camouflage print.

Kiara Advani at Kalina airport.(Varinder Chawla)

The 28-year-old teamed the top with a camo print crop jacket with a front zipper. It had loose sleeves with gathered cuffs and double-breasted pockets on the front.

ALSO READ: Need workout motivation? Watch Kiara Advani nail a spinning back high kick

Kiara wore the jacket with high-waist straight fit denims in a light blue shade. She completed the look with a crocodile-patterned black tote bag and suede boots from Christian Louboutin. The knee-high boots, called Eleonor Botta 100, came in a dark brown shade and went well with Kiara's glam attire.

Kiara Advani in quirky top and denims with suede boots. (Varinder Chawla)

If you wish to add the boots to your collection, we have some news for you. The knee-high suede boots are worth a whopping ₹1,33,597 approximately (USD 1,795).

The Eleonor Botta 100.(mytheresa.com)

Lastly, keeping the Covid-19 guidelines in mind, Kiara wore a denim face mask that came with her initial, 'K'. The Kabir Singh actor left her luscious locks open in a middle parting and styled them in soft waves with the ensemble.

Kiara glammed up her effortless airport look with minimal make-up, blush pink lip shade, well-defined eyebrows and blushed cheeks.

Sidharth Malhotra accompanied Kiara in a black jumper teamed with camo print joggers and an olive green leather jacket that had pocket details on the front. He completed the look with grey lace-up sneakers, tinted aviators, a hairband and a black face mask.

Sidharth Malhotra at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Both Kiara and Sidharth haven't confirmed their relationship status yet. But Kiara has been spotted with Sidharth and his family on a couple of occasions. They had also travelled to the Maldives around the new year. Their film Shershaah will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter