Birthday girl Kiara Advani in nude crop top and bodycon skirt is a style icon

Birthday girl, Kiara Advani, has made a tremendous mark in Bollywood with her films, but it is her sartorial choices that have been turning heads off the screen. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her next film Shershaah with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, recently starred in an ad for which she slipped into a nude-coloured crop top and skirt. You will definitely want to bookmark this look.

Bollywood's favourite stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, who has dressed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, shared a glimpse of Kiara's look. The ensemble is from Mango, Kiara's jewels are from Misho Designs, and the pumps are from Schutz US.

Kiara's stylist captioned the video, "She is a [bomb]," and we agree. Read on to see how the Kabir Singh actor styled the co-ord ensemble.

Kiara slipped into a sleeveless crop top for the shoot and flaunted her toned midriff in it. The bodycon top had a crew neck and broad straps.

The star, who turns 29 today, teamed the top with a bodycon midi skirt replete with tiny cut-outs. The fit and flare silhouette highlighted Kiara's curves, making the set a perfect look for a lunch outing with friends or a romantic dinner date at home.

Kiara styled the ensemble with minimal yet statement-making jewels. The actor chose chunky gold layered chains, rings, and nude pointed pumps. She left her tresses open in a middle parting and styled them in soft waves.

For make-up, Kiara chose dewy skin, glossy lip shade, mascara on the lashes, kohl-clad eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, sharp contour and beaming highlighter.

Kiara Advani is celebrating her 29th birthday today, July 31. Today, she received a birthday gift from director Shankar's team, as they announced that she is going to join his pan-India film with Ram Charan. She also has Shershaah and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan, in the pipeline.

