Kiara Advani promotes Shershaah in the most beautiful organza saree worth 48k

The release of her upcoming project Shershaah with rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra, has been keeping Kiara Advani busy. But that hasn't stopped the star from showcasing her sartorial prowess with each look donned for the film's promotions. The actor has been promoting Shershaah in full swing wearing impeccable attires, from a bold orange pantsuit to an embroidered saree. Her latest look in another embroidered saree comes on top of this list.

Kiara recently took to Instagram to unveil her look for Shershaah promotions. She posted pictures of herself from a photoshoot for which she slipped into a bespoke green saree enhanced with intricate thread work and a floral blouse.

Kiara's saree is from the shelves of the Indian clothing brand Torani. In the elegant number, Kiara proved that the easiest way to stand out wearing the six yards, is by choosing a fail-safe approach of picking an unusual colour. Check out the details below and find out how you can recreate the look.

Kiara chose a green organza saree to promote Shershaah. She draped herself in the sheer attire bespeckled with intricate white embroidery all over the pallu and the fall. The six yards also featured scalloped details on the borders, which added a whimsical element.

A floral sleeveless blouse adorned with a plunging neckline added a flirty charm to Kiara's poised look. It featured a scooped back which came together with a fabric tie adorned with pink and green tassels.

Want to include the six yards in your wardrobe? We have the details for you. The Angoori Farrin Saari, a perfect pick to attend a summer wedding, is worth ₹48,500.

The price of Kiara Advani's saree.(torani.in)

Kiara teamed the traditional look with minimal accessories. She chose vintage silver jhumkis, pink bangles, and a few rings.

A dainty bindi on the forehead and middle-parted sleek low bun tied the look together.

Dewy skin, glossy pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, filled-in eyebrows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and mascara-adorned lashes completed her make-up look.

Meanwhile, Shershaah will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 before Independence Day.

