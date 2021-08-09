Kiara Advani says she felt very low after failure of debut film Fugly: ‘Didn’t want to go out, meet people’

Kiara Advani opened up about the negative feelings she experienced after the failure of her first film and how she thought she might not get another chance. Eventually, she overcame it and decided that she will not let one setback stop her.

In 2014, Kiara made her Bollywood debut with Fugly, which also starred Mohit Marwah, Arfi Lamba, Vijender Singh, and Jimmy Shergill. The film did not work at the box office. She was then seen two years later in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan about a ‘moment of courage’ professionally, Kiara said, “For me, it was right after my first film. The film didn’t work and from there, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life, I don’t know if I’ll get a second chance, another opportunity.’ Of course, I was much younger and I felt that it’s not going to happen. I just started feeling very low. I didn’t want to go out, I didn’t want to meet people and all of that.”

However, Kiara refused to let herself be bogged down by one failure. “But then, I just felt like, the one thing I have confidence in is that I can act and no matter what happens, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ Just because my first film didn’t do well doesn’t mean I stop and don’t try again. So I got myself together. I went back, enrolled in other acting classes, dance classes, whatever to fill my day and prepare myself. I just decided that I am not going to stop, I am going to keep going and believe in myself. That was my moment of courage,” she said.

Currently, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Shershaah, a biopic of the Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film, which also features Sidharth Malhotra, will be out on Amazon Prime Video on August 13. Apart from this, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.