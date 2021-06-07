News updates from HT: Maharashtra crosses grim mark of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am on Monday (June 7, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra crosses grim mark of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday went past the grim mark of 100,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 15 months (447 days) after it recorded its first death due to the virus on March 17, 2020. The state, which added 618 deaths (including 385 from the reconciliation of figures) to its tally on Sunday, contributes nearly 29% (28.87%) to the country’s Covid-19 fatality count. Maharashtra has seen 100,130 deaths due to Covid-19 so far. Read More

At least 25 killed as two express trains collide in Pakistan

Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 25 passengers, and injuring several others, news agency AP reported. Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Daharki railway stations near Ghotki city in Sindh province, according to the report. Read More

Covid-19: ‘Unlock 2.0’ in Delhi from today, Metro services to resume

Delhi will begin unlocking further from the Covid-19 induced lockdown on Monday as more relaxations will come into effect on the day. The announcement in this regard was made by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, who also announced the extension of the lockdown for now, except for the sectors in which relaxations have been announced. Read More

World Food Safety Day on June 7: WHO underlines value of food security in Covid-hit era

On June 7, 2021, the World Food Safety Day this year, the theme is 'Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow'. With this, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that the production and consumption of safe food have immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet, and the economy. Read More

Euro 2020: Spain captain Busquets tests positive for Covid-19

Spain captain Sergio Busquets has tested positive for Covid-19, the national team announced on Sunday eight days before their first match at Euro 2020. The positive test has thrown their tournament preparations into chaos with the team forced to pull out of Tuesday's warm-up friendly against Lithuania. Read More

French Open: Zverev crushes Nishikori to reach quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev swept past Kei Nishikori 6-4 6-1 6-1 to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the third time on Sunday. After a competitive opening set, the powerful German raced away from the Japanese player who lacked the firepower to make any impression on the sixth seed. Read More

When Ekta Kapoor said she regretted making many TV shows: 'What did I have'

Monday marks Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Having started her career with TV shows, Ekta now has various ventures of her production company, producing films, TV shows, and web shows. She's often blamed for making regressive TV shows. She once revealed that she has had moments when she watched her own shows and wondered why would anyone watch those. Read More

Evelyn Sharma marries Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Australia, says she is ‘so excited’

Actor Evelyn Sharma, known for her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan, married Australia-based dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi last month. It was a country wedding in Brisbane on May 15. Read More