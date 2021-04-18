Home / India News / News updates from HT: Manish Sisodia flags oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Manish Sisodia flags oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.(PTI)

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manish Sisodia flags oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals, asks Centre for more

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday expressed concern over shortage of oxygen supply at hospitals in Delhi amid a huge surge in Covid-19 cases and said that the city government has appealed to the Centre to allot more oxygen to the Capital. Read More

Rahul Gandhi suspends all his rallies in West Bengal in view of Covid-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancelled all his public meetings in West Bengal, where voting in three of the eight-phase assembly election is yet to be held, hours after taking a jibe at PM Modi for assembling large crowds at his rallies. Read More

East India extremely vulnerable to climate change: Analysis

Eight eastern states of Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal are most vulnerable to climate change and should be prioritised for funding and efforts to capacitate them against the associated risks, a report released by some of India’s top institutes has assessed. Read More

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India becomes first nation to vaccinate 122 million in 92 days: Govt

Remdesivir production to be doubled in next 15 days: Union minister Mandviya

RTGS services unavailable till 2pm today: All you need to know

Weekend curfews, restrictions across states spell bad news for migrant workers

Officials in Rajasthan asked to ensure oxygen supply as Covid-19 cases increase

The Rajasthan health department directed all divisional commissioners and collectors on Saturday to ensure adequate supply of oxygen cylinders to government hospitals, as Covid cases surge in the state. Read More

‘SRH medical staff will take the right decision’: VVS Laxman reveals why T Natarajan didn’t play against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman on Saturday revealed the reason why left-arm pacer T Natarajan was benched for the MI clash in Chennai. Read More

Anu Aggarwal on life of struggle in Bollywood: 'I was managing a house alone and single. I didn’t have sugar daddies'

Anu Aggarwal became a household name after the massive success of her debut film, Aashiqui, which released in 1990. However, her hardships did not end there. Read More

Here comes the bride..: Woman wears wedding gown to get vaccine after Covid-19 cancelled her reception

A woman from Baltimore, US has grabbed the attention of netizens with her choice of attire to visit a clinic for taking her Covid-19 vaccine. Read More

Watch | Who's to blame, & the way forward: Harsh Vardhan responds

