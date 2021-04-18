Manish Sisodia flags oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals, asks Centre for more

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday expressed concern over shortage of oxygen supply at hospitals in Delhi amid a huge surge in Covid-19 cases and said that the city government has appealed to the Centre to allot more oxygen to the Capital.

“For the sharp increase in cases, there is a major shortage in oxygen supply. Several hospitals have informed that they have oxygen stocked for a very limited time now. Delhi government has asked the central government to increase Delhi’s quota for oxygen supply,” said Sisodia in a tweet.

HT published a news report on Sunday that said that the demand for oxygen in Delhi hospitals has shot up by four or five times as Covid-19 patients flooded health care facilities in the Capital. Some hospitals even said they will be forced to stop admissions unless the Oxygen supply shortage was overcome.

On Saturday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and discussed shortage of oxygen supply along with drugs Remdesivir and tocilizumab, used for treatment of the viral disease. He also pointed to the limited number of ICU beds and requested the Centre to expand the facility. Delhi yesterday reported a record daily surge of 24,000 Covid-19 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the overall preparedness and stressed the need to ensure the availability of hospital beds and the supplies of oxygen and ventilators. He also asked his team to work closely with local governments, especially the 12 states ravaged by the surge in coronavirus cases in the second wave.

Delhi is currently under a weekend curfew that ends on Monday at 5 am.