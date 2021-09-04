Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Mansukh Mandaviya to attend G20 health ministers' meet in Rome today and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Mansukh Mandaviya to attend G20 health ministers' meet in Rome today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(PTI )

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mansukh Mandaviya to attend G20 health ministers' meet in Rome today

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will begin his four-day visit to Rome, Italy, where he is expected to attend a meeting of the health ministers of the G20 countries, according to his office. Read More

Covid R-value rises amid threat of third wave: All you need to know

As states across India race to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) ahead of an expected third wave in October, there is a more worrying factor in the form of rising R-value. Read More

No bullets and bombs here: Union minister Naqvi asks Taliban to ‘spare’ Muslims of India

Hours after a Taliban spokesperson claimed that the group has the “right” to raise its voice for the Muslims of Kashmir, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asked the insurgents to “spare” Muslims of India, saying there are no instances of extremist atrocities in the name of religion in this country. Read More

RELATED STORIES

Sensex, Nifty at fresh highs: What are the factors and how sustainable this is?

The markets closed at a new high on Friday, with the BSE Sensex gaining 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent to end the day above 58,000 for the first time ever. Nifty also rose by 89 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 17,324. Read More

Alia Bhatt's leg workout revealed, watch 5 intense exercises she does at the gym

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt never shies away from mixing things up for her workout routine. The star keeps herself fit by doing Pilates, yoga, weight training, core-strengthening exercises, and more at the gym. Read More

Naomi Osaka says she is going to take break from tennis after US Open loss

Naomi Osaka says after US Open loss that she thinks she is going to take another break from tennis. Read More

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid R-value rises amid threat of third wave: All you need to know

No bullets and bombs here: Naqvi asks Taliban to ‘spare’ Muslims of India

'Karbi Peace Accord' to be signed today; Amit Shah, Assam CM likely to attend

Amit Shah to honour Olympic silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP