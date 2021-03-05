News updates from HT: Miranda House to start training aspiring women politician and all the latest news
Delhi’s Miranda House to start training course for aspiring women politicians
From April, Delhi University’s Miranda House is planning to start a three-month certificate programme for training young women interested in joining politics at the state and national levels. Read More
NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha
Even as Odisha forest officials claimed that the raging fires in Similipal biosphere reserve, listed among the few biospheres of Unesco for its critical resources. Read More
Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV
Indian Parliament this week decided to merge the separate channels dedicated to its two Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and launch Sansad TV under one administration. Read More
Follow guidelines while reporting death of Pune woman: HC tells media
The Bombay high court on Thursday restrained four news channels from reporting the death of a Pune woman on February 8. Read More
BMW M340i xDrive road test review: Fast and furious is now made in India
Performance vehicles have long been the symbol of automotive excellence but their popularity has often been sacrificed at the alter of affordability. Read More
'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Shane Watson lauds former RCB teammate, names best coach he's worked with
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson might have played most of his IPL cricket for Rajasthan Royals but it was his two-season stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore where he would experience one of the many 'highlights' of his career. Read More
Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her
The athleisure style is everyone's go-to at the moment. And why not? It is comfy and classy at the same time. Celebrities are swearing by athleisure. Read More
Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel fit for 2021, but not for watching
At its heart, Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America (1988) has always been a fairytale about a prince searching for true love. Read More
Watch what Biden official said on India-Pak tensions along the LoC
The United States condemned the terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Watch
Reconsider Covid vaccine charge in private hospitals: Siddaramaiah
Covid-19 virus mutating faster in Bengaluru, reveals IISC study
Pinarayi Vijayan, 3 ministers involved in Kerala gold smuggling, court told
Hindu priest forces railways to erase MP station’s name written in Urdu
Tandav: SC stays Aparna Purohit's arrest, directs her to cooperate
- The top court also asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.
'To earn tax...': Rahul Gandhi joins Congress campaign against price rise
SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused
Six states including account for 84.44% daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt
- Out of the six states, Maharashtra is the worst-hit by the resurgence of Covid-19. On Thursday, it reported its highest 8,998 fresh cases which pushed the state's tally to 21,88,183.
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre regarding soldier missing since 1997
EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser
SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty
Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic
- He added there was a possibility of disruption in surface transport over the higher reaches due to wet spell and snow later this week.
