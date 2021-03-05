News updates from HT: Miranda House to start training aspiring women politician and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s Miranda House to start training course for aspiring women politicians

From April, Delhi University’s Miranda House is planning to start a three-month certificate programme for training young women interested in joining politics at the state and national levels. Read More

NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha

Even as Odisha forest officials claimed that the raging fires in Similipal biosphere reserve, listed among the few biospheres of Unesco for its critical resources. Read More

Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV

Indian Parliament this week decided to merge the separate channels dedicated to its two Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and launch Sansad TV under one administration. Read More

Follow guidelines while reporting death of Pune woman: HC tells media

The Bombay high court on Thursday restrained four news channels from reporting the death of a Pune woman on February 8. Read More

BMW M340i xDrive road test review: Fast and furious is now made in India

Performance vehicles have long been the symbol of automotive excellence but their popularity has often been sacrificed at the alter of affordability. Read More

'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Shane Watson lauds former RCB teammate, names best coach he's worked with

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson might have played most of his IPL cricket for Rajasthan Royals but it was his two-season stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore where he would experience one of the many 'highlights' of his career. Read More

Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her

The athleisure style is everyone's go-to at the moment. And why not? It is comfy and classy at the same time. Celebrities are swearing by athleisure. Read More

Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel fit for 2021, but not for watching

At its heart, Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America (1988) has always been a fairytale about a prince searching for true love. Read More

Watch what Biden official said on India-Pak tensions along the LoC

The United States condemned the terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Watch