IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her
Arjun Kapoor turns stylist for Shanaya Kapoor (Instagram/ shanayakapoor02 and arjunkapoor)
Arjun Kapoor turns stylist for Shanaya Kapoor (Instagram/ shanayakapoor02 and arjunkapoor)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her

  • Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 AM IST

The athleisure style is everyone's go-to at the moment. And why not? It is comfy and classy at the same time. Celebrities are swearing by athleisure. From Alia Bhatt at the airport to Malaika Arora during casual day outs, divas have been spotted in loungewear on a regular basis. Shanaya Kapoor is also a strong advocate of the style. She is often seen in an oversized sweatshirt teamed with a pair of sweatpants.

The latest images that she shared on Instagram prove the same. For the impromptu at-home photo shoot, Shanaya wore an oversized grey hoodie that had a kangaroo pocket. The hoodie had a distressed hem to give it that rugged look. The 21-year-old teamed it with a pair of mini lowers. For her glam, she went with a minimal makeup look featuring blushed cheeks and a pink glossy lip. Shanaya looked radiant sans-makeup and she even left her side-parted hair down for the shoot.

However, what was interesting about this home shoot was the team behind it. Shanaya explained in the caption that it was her cousin Arjun Kapoor who turned stylist and picked out the clothes. That was not all, her brother Jahaan channelled his inner photographer and clicked the images. Their cousin and Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi was the one who edited the images and gave the final product. All-in-all, according to Shanaya, it was fam jam.

Khushi Kapoor and her BFF Navya Nanda also showered Shanaya with love in the comments section:

Khushi and Navyas comment on the post(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Khushi and Navyas comment on the post(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

Coming back to the attire, Shanaya's oversized hoodie is by the brand Drew and a basic hoodie from them is worth 10,795 (USD 148).

Shanayas hoodie is worth ₹11k(thehouseofdrew.com)
Shanayas hoodie is worth ₹11k(thehouseofdrew.com)

Even though Shanaya has not yet made her official Bollywood debut, she has already made a name for herself as a fashionista because of her sartorial picks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shanaya kapoor arjun kapoor fashion
Close
Hina Khan is a boss babe in co-ord set(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan is a boss babe in co-ord set(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan in 12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euphor by Amit Aggarwal (Photo: Instagram/AmitAggarwalOfficial)
Euphor by Amit Aggarwal (Photo: Instagram/AmitAggarwalOfficial)
fashion

Couture’s escapist euphoria

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Viewing any Amit Aggarwal show is akin to a meditative process, an attempt to tune into the shifts that are flowing through AA’s sensibilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra(Instagram/janhvikapoor/manishmalhotra05)
Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra(Instagram/janhvikapoor/manishmalhotra05)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Leaving fans hooked with her saree chronicles, Janhvi Kapoor serves another sensuous look from Manish Malhotra’s collection in an ivory-coloured six yards of elegance as she promotes her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ on Day 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
fashion

Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • Vidya Balan recently dolled up for an e-interview and we love everything about retro-chic vibe. From her dove grey asymmetric kurta to smart narrow pants, we can’t wait to recreate the delightful silhouette as we walk into spring-summer
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants(Instagram/sanamratansi)
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants(Instagram/sanamratansi)
fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • Want to set mercury soaring when going for lunch or an evening out? Take fashion cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic steamy look for The Girl on The Train promotions in a pink strappy twisted bustier teamed with wide-leg pants that look flirty enough to add drama to our summer closet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone in the Levi's ad(Instagram)
Deepika Padukone in the Levi's ad(Instagram)
fashion

Deepika Padukone's Levi's ad set ripped off from Sooni Taraporevala's Yeh Ballet

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Sooni Taraporevala shared images of scenes from the Levi's ad and from her film, Yeh Ballet, sharing "No such dance studio exists in Mumbai which is why we built it. Basically the director of this (Levi's) ad saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon in denim-on-denim outfit(Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon in denim-on-denim outfit(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kriti Sanon nails the classic combo, pairs denim romper with white accessories

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon recently gave us outfit goals as she stepped out in a bodycon denim romper with white accessories for casual outing. We can't help but marvel at the choices of the fashionista.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle and Prince harry during interview(Instagram/CBS)
Meghan Markle and Prince harry during interview(Instagram/CBS)
fashion

Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in 3 lakh dress with Prince Harry

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit in Finding Anamika.(Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit in Finding Anamika.(Instagram)
fashion

Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, will soon be seen in the upcoming drama webseries Finding Anamika in which she plays a global superstar. Madhuri shared a glimpse of herself from the show, and she looked as ravishing as she did back in the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor at Roohi promotions(Instagram/mohitrai)
Janhvi Kapoor at Roohi promotions(Instagram/mohitrai)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in an ethereal flowy dress for a promotional event of her upcoming film Roohi. The dress that is worth 22k is one of our favourite looks donned by the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 restrictions forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual in the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the buzz of catwalk shows online.(Pixabay)
Covid-19 restrictions forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual in the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the buzz of catwalk shows online.(Pixabay)
fashion

Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:21 AM IST
From models strutting inside an empty museum to designers absenting themselves from the catwalk calendar, this season's virtual fashion weeks have been re-styled with a new look many expect will endure when traditional runway shows resume.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani in floral bralette and skirt(Instagram/lakshmilehr )
Kiara Advani in floral bralette and skirt(Instagram/lakshmilehr )
fashion

Kiara Advani in 50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'(Twitter/IActresses/fdciofficial)
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'(Twitter/IActresses/fdciofficial)
fashion

Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Scheduled to be held from March 16 to 21, the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India will be marked by Anamika Khanna presenting her collection 'Timeless the World'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to show off her bikini ready body in an orange two piece that she wore with a cream knit shrug with tassles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Nadiyon Paar from Roohi(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in Nadiyon Paar from Roohi(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and thanked designer Manish Malhotra for the stunning outfit she donned for Roohi's latest musical offering, Nadiyon Paar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP