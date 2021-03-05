Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her
- Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
The athleisure style is everyone's go-to at the moment. And why not? It is comfy and classy at the same time. Celebrities are swearing by athleisure. From Alia Bhatt at the airport to Malaika Arora during casual day outs, divas have been spotted in loungewear on a regular basis. Shanaya Kapoor is also a strong advocate of the style. She is often seen in an oversized sweatshirt teamed with a pair of sweatpants.
The latest images that she shared on Instagram prove the same. For the impromptu at-home photo shoot, Shanaya wore an oversized grey hoodie that had a kangaroo pocket. The hoodie had a distressed hem to give it that rugged look. The 21-year-old teamed it with a pair of mini lowers. For her glam, she went with a minimal makeup look featuring blushed cheeks and a pink glossy lip. Shanaya looked radiant sans-makeup and she even left her side-parted hair down for the shoot.
However, what was interesting about this home shoot was the team behind it. Shanaya explained in the caption that it was her cousin Arjun Kapoor who turned stylist and picked out the clothes. That was not all, her brother Jahaan channelled his inner photographer and clicked the images. Their cousin and Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi was the one who edited the images and gave the final product. All-in-all, according to Shanaya, it was fam jam.
Khushi Kapoor and her BFF Navya Nanda also showered Shanaya with love in the comments section:
Coming back to the attire, Shanaya's oversized hoodie is by the brand Drew and a basic hoodie from them is worth ₹10,795 (USD 148).
Even though Shanaya has not yet made her official Bollywood debut, she has already made a name for herself as a fashionista because of her sartorial picks.
