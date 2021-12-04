News updates from HT: Modi to lay foundation of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor today and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi in Dehradun today, to lay foundation of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Saturday, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects including the ambitious Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor worth around ₹18,000 crore. Read more

‘Will discuss how agitation moves forward’: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait on key SKM meeting today

Some key decisions regarding the future course of action about the ongoing farmers’ protest are likely to be decided during a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, to be held on Saturday. Read more

'It is a no-brainer that he was not out': Five former India, New Zealand cricketers debate over Kohli's dubious LBW call

There were two big talking points from Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan says Aaradhya found his Bob Biswas look ‘cute’, reveals Aishwarya Rai-Jaya Bachchan’s reaction

Around a decade ago, Abhishek Bachchan was offered the role of Bob Biswas in Kahaani but was forced to turn it down. The film became a sleeper hit and the character, which was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee, became so popular that it got a standalone film of its own. Read more

Kiara Advani's yellow sharara is an absolute steal for wedding haldi look, brides-to-be take notes

Actor Kiara Advani is taking contemporary ethnic fashion to new heights. And each look is equally better. Recently, the star wore a note-worthy lehenga set that had all the makings of a perfect wedding look. Read more

Omicron scare: Karnataka govt says one patient ‘escaped’

One of the Omicron infected patients in Karnataka escaped, the state govt said on December 3. The 66-year-old South African fled after taking a covid negative certificate from a private lab. Watch here