Kiara Advani's yellow sharara is an absolute steal for wedding haldi look, brides-to-be take notes

Actor Kiara Advani is taking contemporary ethnic fashion to new heights. And each look is equally better. Recently, the star wore a note-worthy lehenga set that had all the makings of a perfect wedding look. But it is not just the lehengas or sarees that make up Kiara's ethnic wardrobe absolutely a steal. In fact, her sharara collection - appropriate for intimate festivities and Mehandi ceremonies - also gets a nod from fashion critics all the time. Her latest look is proof.

Kiara, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, and celebrity stylist Lakshi Lehr took to Instagram late Friday evening to post several photos of Kiara dressed in a breathtaking yellow embroidered sharara. The actor shared her pictures with a sparkle emoticon on her official social media page.

The ensemble Kiara chose for the photoshoot is from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani's clothing label. It is a great ensemble to be donned by a bride-to-be on her Haldi day or worn by a bridesmaid to her best friend's wedding festivities. It is through and through an ideal wedding look. Below we have rounded up Kiara's photos, so take a look:

Kiara's ensemble featured a bralette-style blouse adorned with patterned gold embroidery, a plunging neckline, an inverted hem, and a midriff-baring cropped length.

The actor paired the blouse with high-waisted sharara pants. It has a waist to thigh fitted silhouette, followed by a flared bottom, separated with gota work. The pants were also replete with the same golden embroidery as the blouse.

Kiara rounded off her ensemble with a floor-grazing cape adorned with sequinned embellishments, padded shoulders, embroidered full sleeves, and an open front. The golden embroidery on the jacket complemented the sharara set.

Kiara accessorised her look with minimal jewels. She chose a layered choker necklace and matching earrings. Centre-parted open tresses styled in soft curls made up her hairdo.

Mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eye shadow, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

What do you think of Kiara's sharara set?

