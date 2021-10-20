Kiara Advani will inspire you to ditch red this Karva Chauth in bespoke 2 lakh aqua lehenga

Karva Chauth is right around the corner, which means thousands of women across India will celebrate this festival with much pomp. This is also a chance for married women to deck up in pretty ethnic ensembles. While red is the favourite go-to colour for many, you can always make a statement by going for a different shade and ditching crimson. And Kiara Advani's photos in an aqua embroidered lehenga will convince you to do the same.

Kiara Advani recently starred in a photoshoot for which she slipped into a bespoke aqua coloured lehenga set from ace designer Anita Dongre's festive collection. The designer shared pictures of the star from the shoot and delighted Kiara's fans. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr conceptualised the traditional look.

While red is one of the most preferred choices for this festival, one can always experiment with different tones. Instead of covering yourself in the crimson shade, the vibrant yet subtle aqua colour will help you steal the spotlight.

See the photos here:

Looking like a vision, Kiara chose an organza silk lehenga set for the shoot. Adding romantic touches to the look is a posse of embroidered wildflowers in pink, white, green, and orange shades spilling over a flowy silhouetted lehenga.

Kiara paired the lehenga with a spaghetti-strapped bralette styled blouse adorned with a sweetheart neckline and multi-coloured floral embroidery. A zari dupatta decorated with wildflowers and a gota patti border completed the look.

Adding this Lovestruck Aqua lehenga set to your collection will cost you a whopping ₹1,99,000.

Lovestruck Aqua lehenga set. (anitadongre.com)

Kiara wore matching stone-adorned floral drop earrings, bangles, and a statement ring to accessorise her lehenga set. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft curls. Smoky eyes, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes completed the glam.

Meanwhile, this year, Karva Chauth falls on October 24.

