Karva Chauth 2021: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share with loved ones

Karva Chauth 2021: Karva Chauth is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindu women, popularly celebrated in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Women observe a nirjala vrat from sunrise to moonrise on this day and pray for long and healthy lives of their husbands. The festival is celebrated four days after Purnima in the month of Kartika, according to the Hindu calendar.

This year, Karva Chauth will be celebrated by Hindu women on October 24. To observe the nirjala vrat, women start fasting early in the day and break it once the moon appears in the night sky. After worshipping the moon, the husband feeds food and water to the wife and she breaks the fast.

To celebrate this occasion today, we rounded up some wishes, messages, images, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook or other social media platforms.

We may celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karva Chauth, my love.

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karva Chauth! May all your hopes and dreams come true.

Let's look at the moon together today. Just the way it shines in the sky, let love leave a mark of forever in our lives. Happy Karva Chauth.

May the almighty hear your prayers on this auspicious day of Karva Chauth. May your married life be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Karva Chauth.

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karva Chauth.

On this day, let's pray to try our best in keeping this beautiful bond and special friendship lively. Happy Karva Chauth.

May the moonlight flood your life with happiness, joy, peace, and harmony. Happy Karva Chauth.

May our marriage be full of laughter, love, and happiness. Happy Karva Chauth.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and peace into your married life. Happy Karva Chauth.

The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them. You are lucky to have the right person by your side!

May the spirit of Karva Chauth stay with us each day throughout the year. Happy Karva Chauth.

