Karva Chauth 2021: When is Karva Chauth? Here's all you need to know

Karva Chauth 2021: Karva Chauth is one of the most popular festivals in India. With Navratri, the festive season has kickstarted. The nine-day festival dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga started on October 7 and ended on October 15. But the celebratory vibe is still in the air. With Diwali and Karva Chauth just around the corner, people are excited to bask in the festivity. Karva Chauth is one of the most popular festivals among married Hindu women in India.

During this festival, married women from different parts of the country keep nirjala vrat (fast) for the whole day to pray for their partner's long and healthy life as per the Hindu traditions. The fast, or vrat, is observed on Chauth or the fourth day after the Purnima (full moon night) of Kartik month in the Hindu calendar.

Women also deck up in sarees, jewellery and put henna on their palms during the evening to see the moon through the sieve. They also see their husband's face through the same sieve. The men then feed their wives food and water.

However, in some parts of India, the traditions are a little different. In Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, women pass pots, also known as karvas, among themselves, through which they see the moon's reflection. Then they offer water to the moon, after which they break their fast by having water from their husbands.

Women perform this ritual for the long and healthy life of their husbands. According to Drik Panchang, Karva Chauth falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. It also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi - a fasting day observed to pray for Lord Ganesha.

This year, according to Drik Panchang, Karva Chauth falls on October 24. The muharat will start at 5:43 pm and end at 6:59 pm. Karva Chauth upavas (fasting time) is from 6:27 am to 8:07 pm. The moon will rise at 8:07 pm on October 24. The Chaturthi will start at 3:01 am on October 24 and end at 5:43 am on October 25.

