Karva Chauth 2021: Date, time, muhurat, significance and all you need to know

Widely celebrated in India by Hindu women, Karva Chauth is a festival where married women observe a fast on the fourth day after Purnima in the month of Kartika. The day coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha. Additionally, each state in the country commemorates this festival differently.

On Karva Chauth, married women in North India wake up early before sunrise to eat 'sargi' - a meal usually prepared by their mother-in-law. The meal usually consists of vermicelli, milk, and dry fruits. After this meal, they do not consume even a drop of water until the moon appears in the evening. The states that traditionally observe this festival are Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Karva Chauth 2021 Date:

This year, Karva Chauth falls on October 24, ten days prior to Diwali. According to Hindu customs, Karva Chauth fast is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi.

Karva Chauth 2021 Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the muharat will start at 5:43 pm and end at 6:59 pm. Karva Chauth fasting time is from 6:27 am to 8:07 pm. The moon will rise at 8:07 pm on October 24. The Chaturthi will start at 3:01 am on October 24 and end at 5:43 am on October 25.

Karva Chauth 2021 Significance:

The festival of Karva Chauth is a celebration of marriage. On this day, married women observe a nirjala vrat (fasting without water). They also pray for a healthy, prosperous, and long life for their husbands. Women worship Karva Mata, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya on this day and take a sankalpa (pledge) to observe the vrat with utmost devotion and sincerity. Additionally, women begin their fast from sunrise and don't consume even a drop of water, let alone food, until they see the moon. Fasting women also apply henna to their hands and deck up in make-up, clothes and jewellery.

Though, popular culture has told us that during Karva Chauth, women fast throughout the day and deck up in beautiful clothes and jewellery. The actual traditions vary in each state. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, women pass pots called karvas among themselves, seeing the moon's reflection in the water or through a sieve. After this, they offer water to the moon and then drink water from their husband's hands. Women then break their fast and eat.

