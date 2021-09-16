Kiara Advani teams effortless strappy maxi dress with expensive tote worth 3 Lakh

Shershaah actor Kiara Advani's off-duty style is one to die for. The actor has made a name for herself in the industry with her standout roles. But we cannot ignore her beauteous sartorial choices that range from pretty dresses, crop top-denim combos, and simple cotton kurtas. Kiara's simple spaghetti-strap grey maxi dress for a recent outing in Mumbai proves the same.

Kiara was snapped by the paparazzi out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 15. She chose a stunning ensemble to run errands in the bay and paired it with simple accessories and an expensive Gucci bag.

Kiara's nonchalant dress, which came in a soothing grey colour, is the perfect ensemble for this season. It is breezy, screams effortless vibes and will need minimum styling while still making you look like a million bucks. If you missed her monsoon-friendly maxi, keep reading to take a closer look at how she styled it.

Kiara Advani enjoys an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara's grey dress came with barely-there spaghetti straps, a figure-hugging bodice with ruched details, a fit-and-flare silhouette, a tiered skirt with intricate embroidery all over, and a cut-out patterned hemline.

The talented star wore the simple and breezy look with a pair of gold strappy sandals and a denim face mask carrying her initial 'K'. Kiara chose to ditch all accessories with her grey outfit, thus allowing the dress to be the star of her look. Open locks and minimal make-up rounded off her glam.

Kiara Advani enjoys an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Kiara teamed the off-duty look with an ice blue Gucci Diana medium tote bag, a re-issue of the 1971 version, popularised by Princess Diana. If you are wondering about the price of the tote, we have the details for you. The bag costs a whopping ₹2,92,638 (USD 3,980), and currently a black and brown version is available on Gucci site.

Gucci Diana medium tote bag. (gucci.com)

We loved the simplicity of Kaira's look and the way she kept her styling minimal. What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's look?

