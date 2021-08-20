Kiara Advani slays ethno-fusion style, oozes oomph in a blue one-sleeve maxi

Slaying a blend of Indian detailing, fabrics and embellishments, Shershaah star Kiara Advani oozed oomph in a blue one-sleeve maxi look for Myntra. Sizzling in the ethno-fusion wear that seemed feminine, comfortable and crafted for modern women, Kiara looked steamy as Myntra’s national brand ambassador in the blue maxi gown that came with one-sleeve to raise the hotness quotient and that’s one party look we definitely need right now.

Setting the Internet on fire, the pictures from Kiara’s latest photoshoot feature her exuding sartorial elegance in the brilliantly tailored ensemble that looks perfection for one’s fine taste and will stay in style for so many occasions to come. Styled as an Anarkali kurta, the blue maxi sported silver bell prints all over and although it boasted one-shoulder full sleeve, the rest of its silhouette was form-fitting and effortlessly highlighted Kiara’s frame.

A broad border of intricate design in blue, orange and silver prints ran across the hemline at the end of the maxi. The actor completed her attire with a pair of dark blue Kohlapuri one-toe heels that added to the ravishing ethno-fusion look.

She accessorised her look with a statement choker, a fingering and a stack of old-world charm bracelets from Ritika Sachdeva while opting to go sans any earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Kiara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, heavily kohled-eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Pulling back her silky sleek tresses into a mid-parted low ponytail hairstyle, Kiara struck a sensuous pose of the camera and the temperatures were set soaring across social media platforms. The diva was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

Shershaah star Kiara Advani for Myntra(Instagram/lakshmilehr)





To reinforce its position as ‘India’s Fashion Expert’, Myntra has launched a star-studded brand campaign with the roll out of ad films starring its national brand ambassador Kiara Advani, joined by actors Hrithik Roshan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. Speaking on the unveiling of the new campaign, Kiara gushed, “The last one year has been an exciting and interesting journey working with the Myntra team. Being a fashion enthusiast myself, it has been an enjoyable experience and association in conveying the latest styles and trends in fashion to the discerning audience. The encouraging response and abundant love from the viewers has added to the drive to offer fashionable solutions to the audience. With our new campaign that delivers a subtle yet powerful message, I’m looking forward to relying on Myntra for all our fashion needs, as the brand is emerging as the ultimate fashion expert.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter