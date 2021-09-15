Kiara Advani in tie-dye bralette and pants oozes oomph for stunning shoot, see photos

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani's wardrobe is a mix of eye-catching and comfortable pieces. The Shershaah actor's sartorial choices for photoshoots reflect the same aesthetics. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kiara and her stylist, Lakshi Lehr, shared several pictures of the actor from a shoot for which she nailed the hottest and biggest fashion trend right now - tie-dye. Kiara wore a tie-dye printed bralette and pants set in the photos.

The tie-dye trend is a big celebrity favourite right now, with stars including Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Samantha Akkineni giving it their vote of approval. Kiara also nailed the look with her chic ensemble, and we are here for this moment.

The Kabir Singh actor's tie-dye printed bralette and pants set is from the shelves of the clothing label Boohoo. Her accessories are from Lune and Bansri Mehta Design. Keep scrolling to see her entire look and to find out more details.

Kiara posed for the steamy photoshoot in a green and white printed halter neck bralette. The top came with a plunging neckline, backless detail, and cropped hemline, which flaunted her washboard abs.

Kiara wore the bralette top with a matching set of printed high-waist pants featuring a flared hemline. She completed the co-ord set with minimal accessories, allowing it to be the star of her look.

Kiara chose white strappy heels and statement-making jewellery featuring a dainty gold chain, textured hoop earrings and rings. Barely-there make-up and super straight locks were the beauty picks for the shoot.

If you're planning on investing in new party-wear pieces, take cues from Kiara Advani's co-ord set. Her ensemble is perfect for a lunch date with your girlfriend's and clicking Instagram-worthy pictures with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. The film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav and will release in November this year.

