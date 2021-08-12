Shershaah actor Kiara Advani adds sexy charm to boss lady look in white pantsuit, lacy top

As Kiara Advani's film Shershaah with her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra, releases on Amazon Prime Video today, the actor is taking the internet by storm for one other reason. Kiara recently attended an event in Mumbai with Aamir Khan, and for the occasion, she served the bay with a chic boss lady look in a sensuous all-white pantsuit set. Scroll ahead to read all about it.

Kiara's stylist Eka Lakhani posted pictures of the actor from the event on Instagram today, August 12, and her ensemble will make your heart skip a beat. She teamed the all-white set with a bodice-style top featuring a plunging neckline.

Kiara's structured and patterned pantsuit set for the event is from the shelves of ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Her versatile outfit is a great pick for your best friend's wedding cocktail or even an important business meeting.

The Kabir Singh actor's chic attire featured a shawl-lapelled blazer replete with a pinstriped pattern, a single metallic button closure on the front and faux buttons on the cuffs. She teamed the blazer with high-rise flared pants adorned with the same print.

Kiara wore the blazer over a lacy white bodysuit that came in a bodycon silhouette and sheer panel on the torso. The bodice matched the boss lady vibes of the pantsuit and added a sexy charm to her look.

Kiara teamed the suit with nude coloured strappy pumps, statement-making stacked bangles in gold and adorned with multi-coloured stones and gold earrings. Open middle-parted tresses styled in wavy texture rounded it all off.

Nude pink lip shade, matching eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour completed Kiara's glam.

Meanwhile, Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, is a Kargil War drama based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. It was released on Amazon Prime Video today. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, it also stars Shiv Pandit and Nikitin Dheer.

