Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Modi to transfer over 700 crore to PMAY-G beneficiaries in Tripura and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Modi to transfer over 700 crore to PMAY-G beneficiaries in Tripura and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted condemning the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Modi to transfer over 700 crore to housing scheme beneficiaries in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to transfer on Sunday the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura. Read more

‘Globally, 6 times more Covid-19 boosters administered every day’: WHO chief wants 'scandal' to end

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes has described as a ‘scandal,’ what he said was more people across the world receiving booster doses of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine as compared to those receiving primary doses in low-income countries, calling for the practice to be stopped. Read more

Hasan Ali issues statement for first time since dropped catch and Pakistan's defeat to Australia in T20 World Cup semis

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has issued a public statement for the first time since the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, in which Pakistan lost to Australia by five wickets to mark the end of their fabulous campaign. Read more

Rajkummar, Patralekhaa's wedding celebrations kick off with romantic engagement; Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem attend. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally tying the knot this month. The couple got engaged on Saturday in an intimate ceremony which had white as the theme for the night. While Rajkummar got down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, she, too, asked him to marry her. Read more

Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to girlfriend Tay Dome: All of my wishes came true

Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tay Dome. The actor took to social media to announce the big news with his fans and followers and revealed that he popped the big question on Thursday. Read more

Delhi pollution: Schools shut, construction halted. Kejriwal acts after SC prod

Delhi govt announced a series of measures to be implemented amid rising pollution after SC prod. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a one-week action plan to be implemented from Monday. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization coronavirus narendra modi tripura
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to transfer over 700 crore to housing scheme beneficiaries in Tripura 

Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to first Prime Minister

Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde killed in Gadchiroli encounter

Trains travelling to religious sites to receive ‘sattvik' certification: Reports
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP