Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to girlfriend Tay Dome: All of my wishes came true

Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tay Dome. The actor took to social media to announce the big news with his fans and followers and revealed that he popped the big question on Thursday. The star posted two photos of himself with his fiancée amid a romantic setup, where he proposed to his partner. It seems the 29-year-old is ready to tie the knot!

Taylor proposed to his girlfriend on Thursday, November 11, as his Instagram post reveals. He shared the pictures with the caption, "11.11.2021. And just like that all of my wishes came true."

The first picture shows the exact moment Taylor popped the question. He is on his one knee, surrounded by rose petals and candles, in front of a fireplace while holding a small box in his hands. His girlfriend stood opposite to him in the photo with her hands covering her mouth. The second picture shows the couple on the ground and lovingly looking into each other's eyes as Dome holds Taylor's face. Additionally, the romantic setup also had a neon sign spelling 'Lautner' in the background.

Take a look at the post:

According to People, Taylor Lautner proposed to Dome with a custom-designed oval cut diamond ring from Ring Concierge. Tay Dome also shared a picture from the proposal with the caption, "my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

Interestingly, Taylor commented on his new fiancée's post and said, "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."

Taylor has been dating Dome since 2018. They went public with their relationship after posting pictures in matching Halloween costumes. The couple regularly shares snippets from their lives with fans on social media. Additionally, Dome works as a registered nurse.

Taylor Lautner is known for his role as Jacob Black in the popular movies Twilight Saga, which also starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

