News updates from HT: Monday's Bharat Bandh likely to affect public transport and all the latest news
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
Bharat Bandh tomorrow from 6am to 4pm; public transport likely to be affected
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a 10-hour Bharat Bandh on Monday, September 27, to mark a year of the three controversial farm laws that were passed by Parliament in September last year. Read More
All educational institutions in Odisha to be closed on Monday as cyclone Gulab nears coast
Odisha on Sunday announced that schools and educational institutions in the 11 coastal and adjoining districts will remain closed on Monday (September 27) as cyclone Gulab is all set to hit the coast in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night. Read More
Kabul residents struggling due to price rise, medicine shortage under Taliban rule: Report
Residents of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital city, are facing issues such as rising food and fuel prices, shortage of medicines, restrictions on cash withdrawal etc. Read More
IPL 2021: DRS saves Shubman Gill, but Ambati Rayudu gets him run out next ball with sensational direct hit
The first over of the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings saw a lot of drama unfolding. Read More
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan missing as YRF announces release dates for Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan will not be releasing in the first quarter of 2022. Read More
Ananya Panday is Gen-Z trendsetter in ₹32.6k green blazer, shorts set
Summer 2021's breakout fashion trend has undoubtedly been of co-ord sets and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday gave it her own sexy twist as she turned Gen-Z trendsetter in a green blazer and matching shorts set. Read More
With five electric variants on offer, Audi India calls for lower EV import duty
With the launch of the Audi e-tron GT and RS GT electric sports cars in the country last week, the German auto giant has as many as five electric e-tron variants in its line-up for India. Read More