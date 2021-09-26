IPL 2021: DRS saves Shubman Gill, but Ambati Rayudu gets him run out next ball with sensational direct hit

The first over of the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings saw a lot of drama unfolding. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar was hit for two consecutive boundaries and it looked like Gill was in supreme form.

But Chahar managed to get back at the batsman with a back-of-length delivery on the fifth ball of the over, that struck him on the pads, leading to a huge LBW appeal from CSK. The umpire raised his fingers, but Gill immediately called for a review.

The replays showed that the ball was missing the leg stump and Gill was handed a lifeline. But unfortunately, he could not make the most of it as on the very next ball, he got run out.

Gill pushed a quick one from Chahar towards Ambati Rayudu at short mid-wicket, and he called for a quick run. Venkatesh Iyer, on the other end, ran a few steps and then decided to stop, but Gill came way outside his crease.

As he turned around to make a return, Rayudu made a direct hit at the stumps and the right-handed batsman was caught outside his crease. Gill had to return to the hut for just 9 runs as KKR lost their first wicket.

Earlier, KKR captain Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to bat. Kolkata Knight Riders are playing the same XI they had against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match.

