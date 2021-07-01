Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Motorist dies, 19 injured as bus hits Fort William wall in Kolkata and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Mangled remains of a minibus enroute from Metiabruz to Howrah after it crashed into a wall of the Fort William at Red road, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Motorcyclist killed, 19 injured after bus hits Fort William wall in Kolkata

The accident took place around 12noon when a minibus heading towards Howrah hit the motorcycle. The rider sustained severe injuries and was rushed the state-run SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead. Read more here.

Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo Paralympic berth

The 40-year-old, who has won two gold medals in the men's F-46 category at the Paralympics, sent the spear to a distance of 65.71m during the trial here on Wednesday. Read more here.

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

It all started when the business tycoon posted a video of a little bird confusing a mighty tiger over and over again. Mahindra shared the video with an engaging caption relating the clip to business. Read more here.

Family Man's Priyamani on Suchi being 'one of the most hated characters' after new season of Amazon show

The Family Man actor Priyamani has expressed her disbelief at the hate messages that have been directed at her after the release of season two of the Amazon Prime Video show. Read more here.

BMW M5 Competition performance sedan launched in India at 1.62 crore

BMW M5 Competition is powered by a thunderous V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology. There's 625 hp for the taking and mammoth 750 Nm of torque at the ready. Read more here.

'If we do drone attack in England...': Imran Khan on USA, Pak, & 'war on terror'﻿

Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid

Intense picture of trapped leopard being rescued in Assam goes viral

This tree ‘bears’ strange looking fruit. Confused? See the pic again

Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people
