Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo Paralympic berth

Two-time Paralympics gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia has broken his own world record in javelin throw. India's greatest Paralympian, Jhajharia threw his javelin a distance of 65.71m during a national selection trial in New Delhi. The throw bettered his own world record of 63.97m that he set at the Rio Games in 2016.

With the throw, Jhajharia also qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics. The 40-year-old has won two gold medals in the men's F-46 category at the Paralympics.

"Today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, I qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics by setting a new world record of 65.71, breaking my older record of 63.97 in a qualifying event.

"This was possible because of my family's support, and the efforts of my coach Sunil Tanwar and fitness trainer Lakshya Batra," Jhajharia tweeted in hindi.

The Tokyo Paralympics slated to begin on August 24, will be Jhajharia's third Paralympics. He had won a gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, setting a new world record of 62.15 metres.

He then repeated the feat 12 years later at the 2016 Rio edition bettering his own record with a throw of 63.97 metres and becoming the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics.

(with PTI inputs)