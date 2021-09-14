News updates from HT: Mumbai police to create ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ to prevent crimes against women and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai police stations to have Nirbhaya Squad to bolster women’s safety

Against the backdrop of the Sakinaka rape and murder case, the top brass of the Mumbai police has decided to create a dedicated ‘Nirbahaya Squad’ in every police station to prevent crimes against women, officials said. Read more

Andhra Pradesh extends Covid-19 night curfew till September 30

The Andhra Pradesh state government on Tuesday extended the existing night curfew in the state till September 30 from September 16, according to an order from the chief minister's office. Read more

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits flood-hit areas as IMD forecasts more rain

The newly sworn-in chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited some of the flood-affected areas in Jamnagar to take stock of the situation. Read more

After Firozabad, IMA official warns about ‘bad’ dengue situation in this UP district

Amid heightened concern over Dengue in many north Indian states, a top official of the Indian Medical Association, Agra, said that 40-50% of patients in the district are suffering from dengue or viral fever. Read more

Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He made the announcement through a post on Twitter. Read more

Kangana Ranaut to play lead role in Sita in The Incarnation, not Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Sita in a film titled Sita: The Incarnation. This is the same film that was reportedly offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read more

Ahead of iPhone 13 launch event, Apple Store goes down

We are just a few hours away from the iPhone 13 launch. And ahead of the official unveiling Apple Store has gone down. It happens every year -- to refresh the home page and add the latest products to the Apple Store, the company brings down its official online store ahead of launch. Read more

Explained: New US Bill to ease Green Card norms set to benefit Indians

After reports of a bill that might remove per-country limits for visa in the US, another bill might ease getting a Green Card or the permanent resident card in exchange of a super fee. In the United States, there is a serious backlog of Green Card applications. Watch here