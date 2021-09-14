Andhra Pradesh extends Covid-19 night curfew till September 30

The Andhra Pradesh state government on Tuesday extended the existing night curfew in the state till September 30 from September 16, news agency ANI reported citing an order from the chief minister’s office. Earlier, the state government decided to continue with the night curfews in view of the increasing daily Covid-19 infections in the state and also the festival season.

Following a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in the state, held previously on September 3, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to continue the night curfew in the state between 11pm to 6am.

Also read | Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till September 25

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,125 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities, taking the state’s total caseload so far to 2,031,974 and the death toll to 14,019, according to a bulletin from the health department. Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state was recorded at 14,412. Among its districts, Chittoor with 210 cases followed by SPS Nellore with 184 cases, Krishna with 164 cases, West Godavari with 161 cases and Prakasam with 110 cases contributed the most to the state’s tally in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on Monday, the state government informed that 35 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state under the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Also, 10 million beneficiaries in AP have been fully immunised with both doses of the vaccine against the disease.

“During this (COVID vaccination) drive, the state has also surpassed two milestones: 3.5 crore total doses of vaccination done, one crore people got both doses in the state,” ANI reported, quoting an official communique from the state government. The state previously achieved 100% vaccination of all its healthcare and frontline workers and people above the age of 45 with at least one dose of the vaccine. Following this, it took up a special immunisation drive to inoculate people between 18 and 44 years of age.

Between September 11 and 13, more than 2.8 million people in the above-mentioned age group were vaccinated against the pandemic under a special drive.