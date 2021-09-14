Home / Cities / Others / Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till September 25
Gujarat recorded 12 cases of Covid-19 infection from only three districts on Monday while no deaths were reported. (Representational photo)
Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till September 25

The night curfew will be in place between 11pm and 6am in cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Rajkot.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:43 PM IST

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in eight major cities of the state till September 25 to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

The state administration announced restrictions on the movement of people and non-essential vehicles in eight major cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Rajkot, between 11pm and 6am from Wednesday till September 25, according a tweet by news agency ANI. The ongoing restriction was to end on Wednesday. 

The government had eased the night curfew in these cities during Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals.

The move comes close on the heels of Gujarat recording 12 cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday from only three districts, and zero reported casualty from the virus. Gujarat's Covid-19  tally stood at 8,25,629 till Monday.

