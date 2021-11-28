Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: MVA may join farmers' rally in Mumbai's Azad Maidan today and all the latest news

Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border protest site.(Twitter/@RakeshTikaitBKU)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Farmers to hold rally in Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, MVA may join

Farmers leaders have said as many as 50,000 farmers are expected to join the rally scheduled at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday, a day ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session. Read more

IMD issues orange alert for south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu coastal districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for coastal districts in south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu as the rain continued in the two southern states with the activity expected to reduce over Tamil Nadu by the end of this month. Read more

'Will have to definitely work on his technique': Pathan slams India batter for poor outing during IND vs NZ 1st Test

Former left-handed batter Pathan criticized Shubman Gill for his technique and for failing to end the day's play unbeaten. Read more

Chhorii actor Mita Vashisht never knew she won award for Drishti: 'I read it online 20-25 years later'

Mita Vashisht, who plays Bhanno Devi in latest horror film, Chhorii, has come a long way in her more than 30-year-long career but still believes in doing her homework for every single character she plays. Read more

Nora Fatehi is a 21st-century bohemian bride in hand-embroidered lehenga for new pic: See here

Actor Nora Fatehi and her collaborations with ace-couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have always been timeless and eclectic. The diva's past ethnic looks designed by them is proof enough of the same. Read more

 

