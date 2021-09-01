News updates from HT: New rules for passengers at Karnataka, Maharashtra airports and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka, Maharashtra tighten rules at airports over new Covid-19 variants: Check details here

In view of the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 infection, the Karnataka and the Maharashtra state governments on Wednesday announced new rules for international passengers arriving at their respective states. Read more

'I would always have him in my team': Moeen Ali names India player as one of his 'favourite cricketers' in the world

Newly-appointed England vice-captain Moeen Ali is excited about his new leadership role and looking forward to serving as deputy to Joe Root when the fourth Test against starts at the Oval on Thursday. Read more

On KBC 13, Sehwag says Ganguly used him whenever needed: 'Run banalo, opening karalo, bowling karalo'

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly will be seen on the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 13. The two will take the hot seat on Friday and share anecdotes with host Amitabh Bachchan from their time on the field. Read more

Google Maps, Google Search, Google Assistant will show you Covid-19 vaccine slot availability, pricing at each center

Google, ever since the pandemic began last year, has been partnering with various governmental and non-governmental agencies in India to showcase authentic information about the Covid-19, its spread, active cases and other resources in India. Read more

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance, most powerful Mercedes AMG ever, makes debut

Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled its most powerful car ever - the GT 63 S E Performance ahead of its grand premiere at the Munich show a few days later. This is the first sport plug-in hybrid model from the German auto giant as well as the most powerful car that one can buy from the Mercedes stable. Read more

Ishaan Khatter channels his inner Ninja to nail kneeling squat jumps

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics and Ishaan Khatter was seen building serious strength with it as he performed kneeling squat jumps to increase metabolism. Read more

Paddle boarder faces sea snake in the middle of the ocean. Watch fascinatingly terrifying video

A video involving a sea snake is creating a buzz online. The clip shows an encounter between the snake and a paddle boarder. Though fascinating to watch, chances are the clip will leave you feeling a bit scared too. Read more

Watch: Flyover turns 'waterfall', homes flooded as Delhi gets record 1-day rain

National Capital Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday with its roads and streets flooded as the downpour continued for several hours and broke a 19-year-old record of one day rainfall. Watch here

