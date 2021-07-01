News updates from HT: Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Mehta remits over 17 crore to govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Mehta remits ₹17.25 crore to Indian govt

Purvi Modi, sister of Nirav Modi who is wanted in the PNB scam, remitted over ₹17 crore from a bank in the United Kingdom to the Indian government on Thursday. Read more

‘We gave our best shot but it didn’t happen’: Ashwin says he was ‘numb’ after losing WTC Final to NZ

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the heartbreaking experience of losing the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand in Southampton. Read more

Priyanka Chopra lands 27th spot on Instagram Richlist, makes ₹3 crore per post: report

With 64 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka is reportedly getting $403,000 ( ₹3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the app. Read more

Hero MotoCorp sells 1 million units in Q1 of FY22, 4.6 lakh units in June alone

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced it had sold 4.6 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of June, taking the figures for the first quarter of FY 2022 to past one million. Read more

Top smartphones under ₹10,000 launched in India this year; from Realme C20 to Samsung Galaxy F02s, check them out here

We’re already in the middle of the year and we’ve witnessed a huge number of smartphone launches in India. There have been multiple smartphone launches in different price segments from budget, mid-range, premium affordable, flagship to ultra premium as well. Read more

'Heads bashed...': Jinping on China's foes amid Communist Party's centenary fest

On July 1, China celebrated the centenary of its ruling Communist Party, with President Xi Jinping presiding over the festivities at Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Watch here