Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: On I-Day, Kejriwal says Delhi preparing to host Olympics after 2047 and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: On I-Day, Kejriwal says Delhi preparing to host Olympics after 2047 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi preparing to host Olympics after 2047, says Kejriwal on Independence Day

Kejriwal said that his government has set up Delhi Sports University, which is not only for athletes from the national capital but for the entire country. Read more

Meghalaya hands over erstwhile royal estate in heart of Shillong to Manipur

No one from the Meghalaya government was willing to comment on the seemingly low premium and land revenue charged for the property. Read more

China's Huawei spied, installed data ‘back door’ in Pakistan: Report

China’s Huawei Technologies Co stole trade secrets and spied on Pakistan, a small US-based contractor has alleged. Read more

Independence Day 2021: Viral post remembers Independent India's first Olympic gold

The post is complete with a picture of the winning team as Kishan Lal, the captain of the team is seen standing on the winner’s podium. Read more

First Ola Electric S1 scooter rolls out from Ola Future factory

The Ola S1 e-scooter is expected to be priced at around one lakh and this can further reduce with the state-level subsidies. Read more

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in ultra-glamorous white saree

Jacqueline Fernandez gets us excited for a summer destination wedding as she cuts a delicate and sexy silhouette in a sheer white saree. Read more

Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding: Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor are all smiles

After being in a relationship for over a decade, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Read more

New Xiaomi Mi Notebook to have Windows Hello, Backlit Keyboard, webcam and more

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi Notebook has been teased by Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Independence Day 2021: Viral post remembers Independent India's first gold medal

Joe Biden holds up placard with ‘Dude with sign’ about Covid-19 vaccines

‘We are a new India’: Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post on Independence Day

Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, share goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP