News updates from HT: Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine receives full approval from FDA and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine (Reuters)

US health agency fully approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The top US health agency on Monday granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-shot messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine, making it the first for the United States. Read more

Rolls Royce, once owned by Amitabh Bachchan, among 7 cars seized in Karnataka

A Karnataka transport department official said the person driving the Rolls Royce produced a declaration, said to have been given by super star Amitabh Bachchan, that he has sold the vehicle to the Bengaluru realtor. Read more

Digital vaccination certificates issued to Covishield, Covaxin trial participants

A total of 11,349 trial participants have been issued their certificates through Co-WIN, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) noted in a statement. Read more

