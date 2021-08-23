News updates from HT: Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine receives full approval from FDA and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US health agency fully approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The top US health agency on Monday granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-shot messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine, making it the first for the United States. Read more

Rolls Royce, once owned by Amitabh Bachchan, among 7 cars seized in Karnataka

A Karnataka transport department official said the person driving the Rolls Royce produced a declaration, said to have been given by super star Amitabh Bachchan, that he has sold the vehicle to the Bengaluru realtor. Read more

Digital vaccination certificates issued to Covishield, Covaxin trial participants

A total of 11,349 trial participants have been issued their certificates through Co-WIN, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) noted in a statement. Read more

'I'm happy people are talking about me': Ajinkya Rahane on criticism

Despite India’s stunning 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord’s, questions continue to hang beside senior batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s names due to the prolonged dry run from their bat. Read more

Inside Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby shower, featuring cake and balloons. See pics

Numerous pictures and videos from Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby shower have been shared online. The parents-to-be were seen cutting a cake and posing together. Read more

Explained | Caste census: PM Modi's meeting; who wants it & why

A delegation of Bihar’s political parties led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss their demand of a caste-based census. Watch