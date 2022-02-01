News updates from HT: Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi for his ‘zer0 sum Budget’ comment

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Budget 2022: Rahul Gandhi has problem understanding Maths, says Piyush Goyal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘zer0 sum Budget’ comment and said one needs “intelligence” to understand the Union Budget, adding the latter also has a “problem in understanding Maths". Read more

Manipur polls: NPP, JD(U), Shiv Sena declare candidate lists

After announcing its first list of 20 candidates a week ago, the National People’s Party (NPP), a coalition partner in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur on Tuesday announced its second list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections on February 27 and March 3.Read more

'Once he decided to let go of T20I captaincy...': Gambhir's no-nonsense verdict on 'internal battle' between Kohli, BCCI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gautam Gambhir doesn't mince words when it comes to giving his opinion. The former India opener, known for his blunt and no-nonsense approach, has also shed light on Virat Kohli's sudden exit from Test captaincy that had sent the cricket world into a frenzy. The 33-year-old Kohli relinquished the leadership after India's Test series defeat in South Africa. Read more

Twinkle Khanna says she became an actor 'out of necessity', to support Dimple Kapadia: 'I had a single mom'

Twinkle Khanna revealed how she opted for a career as an actor as it was a necessity. She also spoke about Dimple Kapadia, who was a single mother then. Read more

Swiggy posts story of delivery person who helped save a man’s life

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The story of a delivery partner working with Swiggy, who went beyond his call of duty to help a man in need, has warmed people’s hearts. The tale has prompted people to appreciate him. There is a chance you’ll be inclined to do the same after reading about what he did. Read more

Ovarian cancer: Common myths debunked by expert

Ovarian cancer though not a very common type of cancer can cause more deaths than any other female reproductive cancers such as cervical, uterine, vaginal, vulvar cancer, or the very rare fallopian tube cancer. Read more