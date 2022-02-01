Twinkle Khanna says she became an actor 'out of necessity', to support Dimple Kapadia: 'I had a single mom'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has spoken about how she didn't want to become an actor but had to take up the career 'out of necessity'. During her recent chat with actor Kareena Kapoor for her Tweak India platform, Twinkle revealed how she chose the profession as she had a single mother. Twinkle is the daughter of actor Dimple Kapadia and late actor Rajesh Khanna.

In the show, Kareena Kapoor spoke about choosing the career of an actor, "I think being an actress is also, I mean you have been an artist, you know that, and I think people say 'Okay, it's the easy way out'. I think it's extremely tough." Twinkle responded, "I don't think it is easy at all, I just could not do it.

Twinkle then asked Kareena how she convinced her family that she wanted to work in movies, since girls from 'the Kapoor clan weren't allowed into movies'. She responded, "I think that mom also was very very supportive. When my father got to know that Lolo wanted to be an actress, he was a little upset first but also a lot of people who know my father know that he is extremely, I think he is very very open-minded." Kareena said that he is 'more like a friend than being that father who is like 'no, we can't do this, this tradition and that'. So we are very lucky in that way that kind of, you know, happens and Lolo kind of paved the road and I just followed."

Twinkle said, "I know for you it was a choice, but for me, I really didn't want to become an actress. It was out of necessity, I had a single mom and she was providing for everyone." She continued, "I think even for Lolo, it was pretty much that, she had to drop out of college and get into that." When Kareena pointed out that they started 'very young', Twinkle said, "We started very young and really it was about, 'This is the quickest way of us being able to support our families'."

Dimple tied the knot with Rajesh in 1973 and separated from him in 1982. The couple had two daughters--Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. Twinkle got married to actor Akshay Kumar in January 2001 and together have a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara.

