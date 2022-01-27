Twinkle Khanna shares pic of her ‘maal’ Akshay Kumar from holiday, says he's 'ageing like whiskey'

Writer Twinkle Khanna is swooning over her actor-husband Akshay Kumar. She took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a picture of Akshay from one of their recent vacations to a beach.

In the photo, Akshay is seen in a blue shirt and white pants, flaunting his grey beard and salt and pepper hair. He is squinting at something in the distance while posing next to a table.

Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, “Apna maal (our item) Ageing like whiskey in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?” Twinkle and Akshay often pull each other’s leg in their social media posts, this is a rare occasion when Twinkle chose to get a bit cheeky with her love for him.

Recently on their wedding anniversary, Twinkle shared a photo from their date together and wrote, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter." Akshay also shared a mushy post, writing, “Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure."

The couple celebrated their anniversary with their daughter Nitara in Ranthambore National Park. They even got to watch a few tigers on their safari. “Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that,” Akshay wrote, sharing a video of the tiger they saw on their adventure.

Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. He has a bunch of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Prithviraj and others.

