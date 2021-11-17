Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative' platform and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative' platform and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged legislative bodies to work with a sense of national duty,(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Modi urges legislative bodies to work with sense of national duty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged legislative bodies to work with a sense of national duty, encourage healthy debates, rise above political considerations, make room for more social workers in politics, and set a new standard of politics. Read More

Can see plight of farmers, TV debates creating more pollution: Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday said there had to be some responsibility and not everything could be done through judicial orders. Read More

PM Modi proposes 'one nation, one legislative platform', separate timing for 'quality debate'

Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday suggested separate timings for “quality debate” in the House as he proposed a slew of reforms. Read More

RELATED STORIES

 

Kangana Ranaut wants action against Vir Das after bit from his show goes viral, he offers clarifications

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to actor-comedian Vir Das’ viral video titled ‘I come from two Indias’, in which he said Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night. Read More

Why fruits should not be eaten with meals, explains an Ayurveda expert

Many people love to add fruits to their salads and have them along with their meals, while some prefer to enjoy them in their desserts post meal. Read More

Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, helps ‘Iron Man’ suit boy to continue his education

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share special stories about people from different parts of India and their various achievements. Read More

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
news update
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lakhimpur violence: Ex-Punjab and Haryana HC judge appointed to monitor probe

Enhanced jurisdiction aimed at strengthening efforts of state cops, says BSF

Modi urges legislative bodies to work with sense of national duty

Andhra Pradesh governor Harichandan diagnosed with Covid-19, rushed to hospital
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP