Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, helps ‘Iron Man’ suit boy to continue his education

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share special stories about people from different parts of India and their various achievements. At times, he also extends a helping hand to those who have the talent but lack the means. Last month, he posted about supporting a teen from Imphal whose skills left him “awestruck and inspired.” The teen used scrap material to build himself an ‘Iron Man’ suit. Now, in his latest tweet, Mahindra has mentioned that he's kept his promise to help the teen fulfill his dreams.

“Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal? We promised to help him get the engineering education he wanted and I’m delighted to share that he has arrived at @MahindraUni in Hyderabad. Thank you Indigo for taking such good care of him,” the business tycoon tweeted. His share is complete with a few images.

“Thank you for your encouragement and generosity. May he be able to make the most of this opportunity and become a world-class industrial designer. Blessings from Manipur!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks for encouraging this young promising lad from Manipur,” commented another. “Keep watering such talented youngsters today and tomorrow, INDIA will shine and rise!” expressed a third.

