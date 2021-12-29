News updates from HT: PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meeting at 4 pm today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron, assembly polls likely to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday hold a Council of Ministers meeting amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The meeting is expected to take place at 4pm, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan. Read More

Shashi Tharoor shares old post of Hinduism versus Hindutva, says still relevant

Amid controversy over Haridwar's Dharma Sansad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared an old post comparing Hinduism with Hindutva and said though he had shared it two years ago, the comparison is still relevant. Read More

Amit Shah to lay foundation of projects worth ₹49.36 crores in Gandhinagar

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday virtually lay the foundation of various developmental projects worth ₹49.36 crores in Gandhinagar, his parliamentary constituency, in Gujarat. Read More

‘We can then allow South Africa to bat’: Mohammed Shami reveals target India aim to set in Centurion Test

Just when you thought that South Africa have produced a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing Test in Centurion, the Indian seam attack led by Mohammed Shami put the contest back into India's favour as the visitors finished Day 3 with a commanding lead of 146 runs. Read More

Mrunal Thakur says she was ‘treated in a certain way’ as a newcomer, cried at home afterwards

Actor Mrunal Thakur said that when she was starting out in the entertainment industry, there were times when the way she was treated left her in tears. Read More