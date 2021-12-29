Shashi Tharoor shares old post of Hinduism versus Hindutva, says still relevant

Amid controversy over Haridwar's Dharma Sansad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared an old post comparing Hinduism with Hindutva and said though he had shared it two years ago, the comparison is still relevant. Hinduism is the union of various Indian cultures and traditions with diverse roots and no founder, while Hindutva is a homogenous racial-territorial category propagated by Savarkar, the post said.

Comparing the origin of Hinduism and the Hindutva, the post says Hinduism is thousands of years old, while Hindutva was first proposed as a political idea in 1923 by Savarkar. Hinduism has many texts including the Vedas, the Puranas etc while Hindutva has one central political pamphlet, 'Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?" published in 1928.

The post shared by Tharoor, the writer of Why I am a Hindu, says, unlike Hinduism, Hindutva is monolithic, more like Islam and Christianity. Hindutva is exclusive and the practitioners actively hate and fear other religions and oppose the traditional secular Hindu way of life.

The post comes amid the ongoing controversy over Hindu versus Hindutva. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said people who bow before the wrong decisions of PM Modi are the ones who follow Hindutva ideology. “Those who believe in the ideology of Hindutva bow before anyone — they bowed before the British and they bow before money because there is no truth in their hearts,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the country needs to understand the Hindu versus Hindutva debate started by Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi started a debate on Hindu versus Hindutva, and there is a need to understand its meaning… The crux was that on one hand, there is a Hindu whose great values have been there for centuries, whose expressions are of love and brotherhood and the forces which are doing politics in the name of Hindutva, their becoming Hindu is pseudo, they are fake Hindus,” Gehlot said.