News updates from HT: Congress delegation to meet President over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and all the latest news

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation to meet President

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the violence in Tikunia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district in which eight people were killed. Read More

Monsoon, shooting import bills: Big reasons why India is facing coal crisis

Amid concerns flagged by various state governments of shortage in supply of coal, which could lead to power crisis, the central government has stepped in. Read More

Pakistan: Things tense between Imran Khan and army chief? Govt says no conflict

The Pakistan government on Tuesday maintained that there is no conflict between prime minister Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the influential chief of the country's armed forces, over the recent appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new director-general of the notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the top spy agency of Pakistan. Read More

'He is not your future': Gambhir on whether RCB should retain Kohli, Maxwell for next IPL; gives verdict on de Villiers

13 years and no IPL trophy. The Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the three teams among the original eight franchises to have not won the IPL title. Read More

Shatrughan Sinha on Aryan Khan’s arrest: ‘Shah Rukh Khan is definitely the reason why he is being targeted’

Shatrughan Sinha has come forward in support of Shah Rukh Khan, and criticised the way Aryan Khan is being “used” in the cruise ship case. Read More

Instagram and TikTok belong to the ‘Walled Garden’ universe, we operate on the open web, says Firework’s Jason Holland

Firework gives content creators two main features – Live Streaming Videos and Shoppable Videos – to choose from based on their audience and their products. These videos can be used by e-commerce platforms, brands and publishers to reach out to their audience in a way that best suits their products. Read More

Prince Charles reveals he has created a garden dedicated to his eldest grandson Prince George

Prince Charles is a doting grandfather, and in a new interview, the Royal has revealed that he has a garden dedicated to his grandson, Prince George, on the Balmoral estate. Read More

Watch: Mumbai police email reportedly hacked, trail leads to Pak Punjab