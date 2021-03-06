News updates from HT: Rajasthan schools, colleges to close due to Covid surge, says minister and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan schools, colleges to close due to Covid surge, says minister
Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Saturday schools and colleges in the state would have to be closed due to the increased spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Khachariwas said he would further speak to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and place a request for the closure of all educational institutions in Rajasthan. Read more
Dalai Lama turns down offer to get vaccine jab at home, goes to dispensary
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, 85, who lives at McLeodganj, was given the shot at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, early in the morning. Read more
CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri’s wife summoned by Customs for builder’s smartphone gift
The Customs department on Saturday summoned Vinodini Balakrishnan, the wife of former Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for questioning on March 10 in connection with an expensive smartphone allegedly gifted by builder Sanotsh Eapen, who faces probe for alleged irregularities in the Life Mission project in Thrissur. Read more
Nasa’s Perseverance rover sends images from its first drive on Mars
The first drive served as a mobility test, one of many milestones for mission control, assuring the team that the drive system is good to go for surface operations after the rover landed on the Red planet on February 18. Read more
India outclass England by inn & 25 runs to win series 3-1, qualify for WTC final
In the end the series that started with such a loud bang for Joe Root and his England side, ended with a whimper as India won the fourth and final Test match in Ahmedabad by an innings and 25 runs within three days to win the series 3-1 and also qualified for the final of the World Test Championship. Read more
5 WhatsApp security features you should know
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, WhatsApp has shared some security features that can help women keep their privacy safe on the messaging app. These security features can be helpful for all WhatsApp users as well. Read more
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him, says 'children should not suffer'
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that his children are the priority, after his wife, Aaliya, had a change of heart about wanting to divorce him. Last year, she'd filed divorce papers, seeking to end their decade-long marriage. Read more
Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics
Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today. The daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Ishaan Khatter in July 2018 with the film Dhadak, made a place for herself in the hearts of the Indian audience with her acting and dancing skills. Read more
Watch: Delhi to have its own school education board: Kejriwal explains the goals
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the cabinet has approved the formation of the Delhi Board of School Education. ‘The new board has three main aims - to raise kids who are patriotic and contribute to the country's development, children who break these walls of caste and religion and treat each other as fellow human beings, and children who can stand on their own feet and won't have to struggle to find a job. Watch here
Aurangabad officials mull lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
- Aurangabad has a total caseload of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to the overall state tally.
Centre asks states witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases to accelerate vaccination
Raped 27 yrs ago, woman lodges complaint after son asks father's name
Myanmar asks Mizoram govt to handover eight cops who fled country
Goa Cong demands state election commission to suspend civic polls till SC order
- In a letter to Goa State Election Commission, Chodankar said "The Supreme Court has only stayed the directives of the Bombay High Court and not ordered the resumption of the election process."
Return to test, track, treat strategy: Centre to states reporting Covid resurge
2 years on, Pakistani woman still waits for Indian visa to unite with husband
- The visas were initially denied on technical grounds and remained pending as tensions heightened between India and Pakistan after the February 2019 terror attack in Pulwama.
Prez Kovind asks judicial academies to train staff for quick disposal of cases
West Bengal elections: Congress deems offering ISF more seats 'problematic'
Need to make new women voters this year: Assam Cachar's DC Keerthi Jalli
NIA chargesheets 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer in 2014
Approached court to prevent hit-and-run smear campaign, says Karnataka minister
Centre rushes high-level team to Maharashtra, Punjab for Covid-19 assistance
Five states account for 82% of daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt
