IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
fashion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics

  • Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today and in order to celebrate the day, we are taking a trip down memory lane and checking out the times she looked marvellous in ethnic attires.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today. The daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Ishaan Khatter in July 2018 with the film Dhadak, made a place for herself in the hearts of the Indian audience with her acting and dancing skills. And, the fact that she is the younger cousin of the most fashionable sister-duo, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor means that she has been given the genetic gift of stunning sartorial sense and has a drool-worthy wardrobe.

The actor has been proving us right about her style sense for a long time now. Janhvi recently made headlines for her look in the newly released song Nadiyon Paar. The famous track that is a remix version of the song Let The Music Play is a part of Janhvi's upcoming film Roohi. For the song, the actor wore a custom made, extremely sexy Manish Malhotra choli and skirt set.

The one-shoulder choli featured Manish Malhotra signature sequence work and was teamed with a golden skirt adorned with embellishments and a risque thigh-high slit. Janhvi is known to carry all types of attire with equal elan. Be it a saree, an evening appropriate long black dress with a sweetheart neckline or a casual pair of jeans with a funky top, she knows how to style it to make it look fabulous.

However, there is something about Janhvi in a traditional attire that makes for a more beautiful silhouette. Therefore, in order of her 24th birthday, we thought of taking a trip down memory lane and sharing with you some of her gorgeous ethnic moments. Check them out:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her film Roohi. The movie that is all set to release in theatres on March 11, 2021, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. Her upcoming projects also include Good Luck Jerry for which she is currently busy shooting.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor fashion janhvi kapoor happy birthday
Close
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
fashion

Cardi B faces backlash over doll likened after her, deactivates Twitter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after facing intense backlash following the launch of her new doll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
fashion

Delhi University's emerging rap culture grips campus

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Delhi University students are enjoying creating rap music amid the pandemic and wish for the university to have a rap society soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
fashion

Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Supermodel and Victoria's Secret angel Gigi Hadid and musician partner Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai around six months ago and now the 25-year-old model made her first major public appearance on the Versace runway. See pics and videos....
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wears Salman's jacket(Varinder Chawla and Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wears Salman's jacket(Varinder Chawla and Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
fashion

Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan Khan attended Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash wearing Salman Khan's denim jacket. The piece or art jacket is worth 1.2 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hermes is seen on a store in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hermes is seen on a store in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. (REUTERS)
fashion

Why go to Paris when you can buy Hermes in Hangzhou?

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Buying luxury at home is the new normal for Chinese shoppers. All the big fashion houses will need to adapt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nidhi Sunil is first Indian model to be appointed as the global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris. (Photo: Instagram/NidhiSunil)
Nidhi Sunil is first Indian model to be appointed as the global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris. (Photo: Instagram/NidhiSunil)
fashion

Felt free after stopping hyper involved relationship with my mirror: Nidhi Sunil

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:42 PM IST
India born New York based lawyer-turned-model, who is the first Indian global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris, talks about her foray into modelling and inclusivity in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
fashion

Japanese author Haruki Murakami designs T-shirt collection inspired by his works

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Japanese author Haruki Murakami, who has written global bestsellers including Kafka by the Shore and Norwegian Wood, recently collaborated with high street fashion brand Uniqlo and designed eight graphic T-shirts that are inspired by his love of music as well as his literary works.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59k dress(Instagram/balanvidya)
Vidya Balan in 59k dress(Instagram/balanvidya)
fashion

Vidya Balan makes a style statement in 58k purple pinstripe dress

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • For a photo shoot, Vidya Balan wore a purple pinstripe dress with a mauve jacket and opted to go sans-accessories. The Kahaani actor taught us how to channel a fierce vibe with our glam in new pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor turns stylist for Shanaya Kapoor (Instagram/ shanayakapoor02 and arjunkapoor)
Arjun Kapoor turns stylist for Shanaya Kapoor (Instagram/ shanayakapoor02 and arjunkapoor)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan is a boss babe in co-ord set(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan is a boss babe in co-ord set(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan in 12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euphor by Amit Aggarwal (Photo: Instagram/AmitAggarwalOfficial)
Euphor by Amit Aggarwal (Photo: Instagram/AmitAggarwalOfficial)
fashion

Couture’s escapist euphoria

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Viewing any Amit Aggarwal show is akin to a meditative process, an attempt to tune into the shifts that are flowing through AA’s sensibilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra(Instagram/janhvikapoor/manishmalhotra05)
Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra(Instagram/janhvikapoor/manishmalhotra05)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Leaving fans hooked with her saree chronicles, Janhvi Kapoor serves another sensuous look from Manish Malhotra’s collection in an ivory-coloured six yards of elegance as she promotes her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ on Day 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
fashion

Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • Vidya Balan recently dolled up for an e-interview and we love everything about retro-chic vibe. From her dove grey asymmetric kurta to smart narrow pants, we can’t wait to recreate the delightful silhouette as we walk into spring-summer
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants(Instagram/sanamratansi)
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants(Instagram/sanamratansi)
fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • Want to set mercury soaring when going for lunch or an evening out? Take fashion cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic steamy look for The Girl on The Train promotions in a pink strappy twisted bustier teamed with wide-leg pants that look flirty enough to add drama to our summer closet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone in the Levi's ad(Instagram)
Deepika Padukone in the Levi's ad(Instagram)
fashion

Deepika Padukone's Levi's ad set ripped off from Sooni Taraporevala's Yeh Ballet

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Sooni Taraporevala shared images of scenes from the Levi's ad and from her film, Yeh Ballet, sharing "No such dance studio exists in Mumbai which is why we built it. Basically the director of this (Levi's) ad saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP