Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics

Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today. The daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Ishaan Khatter in July 2018 with the film Dhadak, made a place for herself in the hearts of the Indian audience with her acting and dancing skills. And, the fact that she is the younger cousin of the most fashionable sister-duo, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor means that she has been given the genetic gift of stunning sartorial sense and has a drool-worthy wardrobe.

The actor has been proving us right about her style sense for a long time now. Janhvi recently made headlines for her look in the newly released song Nadiyon Paar. The famous track that is a remix version of the song Let The Music Play is a part of Janhvi's upcoming film Roohi. For the song, the actor wore a custom made, extremely sexy Manish Malhotra choli and skirt set.

The one-shoulder choli featured Manish Malhotra signature sequence work and was teamed with a golden skirt adorned with embellishments and a risque thigh-high slit. Janhvi is known to carry all types of attire with equal elan. Be it a saree, an evening appropriate long black dress with a sweetheart neckline or a casual pair of jeans with a funky top, she knows how to style it to make it look fabulous.

However, there is something about Janhvi in a traditional attire that makes for a more beautiful silhouette. Therefore, in order of her 24th birthday, we thought of taking a trip down memory lane and sharing with you some of her gorgeous ethnic moments. Check them out:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her film Roohi. The movie that is all set to release in theatres on March 11, 2021, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. Her upcoming projects also include Good Luck Jerry for which she is currently busy shooting.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter