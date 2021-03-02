Janhvi Kapoor slays in spaghetti strap thigh-slit dress at Roohi promotions
- For a promotional event of her upcoming film, Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor opted to wear a gorgeous floor-sweeping black dress and looked absolutely fantastic.
You can never go wrong with a sexy black dress and that is why it is a must-have in every wardrobe. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's latest pictures and you will know why we are saying this. The actor who is busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi is slaying her sartorial game at these events. Janhvi is channelling both sides of her character with the colours of her attires. Not long ago, she was seen wearing a sequined backless top teamed with a peppy pink pair of flared pants. This time, she picked a gorgeous black dress.
Janhvi's floor-sweeping number was a classic black dress with a modern twist to it. The spaghetti strap dress had a bodycon torso flaunting her enviable curves. The lower half of the dress featured a thigh-high slight adding oomph to the look. However, the crystal bra over the dress added character to it and made her attire stand out in the sea of bodycon black dresses. The 23-year-old teamed her look with a pair of silver strappy heels.
For her accessories, she went with just a couple of rings and let the dress be the highlight of the night. Janhvi continued with the sexy vibe through her glam as well which featured smokey eyes teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-clad eyes, blushed cheeks, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. The actor left her long middle-parted slightly wavy hair down to top off the look. She shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Back to Black #Roohi day 3 (sic)."
To be honest, we are in awe of this look.
Check out the other attires that Janhvi rocked during Roohi promotions:
On the professional front, she is gearing up for the release of Roohi which also has Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects even include Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.
