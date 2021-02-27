Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless and bold in Mumbai summers

Ghost Stories actor Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves for her dance in the newest song Panghat from her upcoming movie -horror comedy Roohi. The young actor has been keeping busy with the promotions of the movie, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and has been donning some stunning, brightly coloured outfits for the same. Most recently, the Gunjan Saxena actor wore a backless, metallic silver top with flared pink pants, with her hair parted in the middle, and fastened into a ponytail. Janhvi sported minimal, dewy make-up, accentuating her gorgeous doe-like eyes with a dramatic eyeliner, and accessorized only with hoops in her ears. We have to say, given how hot Mumbai is getting these days, her outfit is on point for summers in the City that Never Sleeps.

In a recent interview with PTI, the Dhadak actor spoke about the scrutiny that comes with being a star kid, saying "Scrutiny is part of the job, there's little that can be done about it. I have signed up for it. You're giving yourself to the people, asking for their love. But they're not obligated to love you, you've to give them reasons to." She added, "There's no self-pity or shame in that. I need to keep working to win everyone over. Sure, it's seldom that people win over everyone but I have aspirations to reach that level. I am working hard and I hope I do get there."





Talking about her role in the movie, the 23-year-old actor said, "It's an extremely cool, interesting role. The duality of the character gave me the opportunity to showcase and explore a lot. Playing this role opened me up as an actor. I had to push myself physically and vocally. Some scenes required me to push myself emotionally," adding, "My character Afza is a witch, so obviously you can't be conscious of your vanity. The worst you look, the better it is for the character."

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the horror comedy was first titled Rooh Afza and then Roohi Afzana, before the final title, Roohi was settled on. This is the first time Janhvi will be seen in a film from this genre. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will release on March 11, 2021. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.