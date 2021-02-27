Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless and bold in Mumbai summers
Ghost Stories actor Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves for her dance in the newest song Panghat from her upcoming movie -horror comedy Roohi. The young actor has been keeping busy with the promotions of the movie, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and has been donning some stunning, brightly coloured outfits for the same. Most recently, the Gunjan Saxena actor wore a backless, metallic silver top with flared pink pants, with her hair parted in the middle, and fastened into a ponytail. Janhvi sported minimal, dewy make-up, accentuating her gorgeous doe-like eyes with a dramatic eyeliner, and accessorized only with hoops in her ears. We have to say, given how hot Mumbai is getting these days, her outfit is on point for summers in the City that Never Sleeps.
In a recent interview with PTI, the Dhadak actor spoke about the scrutiny that comes with being a star kid, saying "Scrutiny is part of the job, there's little that can be done about it. I have signed up for it. You're giving yourself to the people, asking for their love. But they're not obligated to love you, you've to give them reasons to." She added, "There's no self-pity or shame in that. I need to keep working to win everyone over. Sure, it's seldom that people win over everyone but I have aspirations to reach that level. I am working hard and I hope I do get there."
Talking about her role in the movie, the 23-year-old actor said, "It's an extremely cool, interesting role. The duality of the character gave me the opportunity to showcase and explore a lot. Playing this role opened me up as an actor. I had to push myself physically and vocally. Some scenes required me to push myself emotionally," adding, "My character Afza is a witch, so obviously you can't be conscious of your vanity. The worst you look, the better it is for the character."
Directed by Hardik Mehta, the horror comedy was first titled Rooh Afza and then Roohi Afzana, before the final title, Roohi was settled on. This is the first time Janhvi will be seen in a film from this genre. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will release on March 11, 2021. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless and bold in Mumbai summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conjuring celestial fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor says all you need is love, but a great pair of jeans never hurts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty wears a pleated saree dress at Maldives beach and makes it work
- Shilpa Shetty is currently holidaying in the Maldives and giving us sartorial goals. The fashionista recently wore a gorgeous pink and yellow pleated saree dress worth ₹25k and looked absolutely fantastic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle looks like perfection in ₹2.5 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are expecting their second child together, made a surprise appearance at a recent virtual event. It was her gorgeous citrus print summer dress that stole the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grabbed my p*nis': Designer Alexander Wang faces new sexual assault allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emporio Armani nods to 1980s in fall line at Milan Fashion Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu oozes oomph in barely buttoned shirt dress over bikini at Maldives
- Bipasha Basu floods the Internet with sultry pictures straight from the Maldives beach in a black bikini layered with a barely buttoned-down cinnamon blue and ivory striped silk shirt dress which is a closet must-have for a summer or fall day | Check pictures and fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan looks simple yet glamorous in mustard lehenga, korpatti choli
- Hello sunshine: Gauahar Khan adds all the missing beauty to our day with her ravishing pictures in a mesmerising mustard lehenga set with gota korpatti embroidery and we guess we have already found our fashion hero to take style cues from, for the next ethnic event this Spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh twin in comfortable Indian wear for airport look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty says 'shut up and bounce' at the Maldives in leopard-print bikini
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts her summer body at the Maldives in a sultry leopard-print bikini and the Internet can’t keep calm, recreates her own filmy ‘shut up and bounce’ moment | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prada reworks winter classics at Milan Fashion Week 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Your T-shirts could soon be made from nanoparticles of wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sashay in Spring’s chicest maxis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disturbing or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox