Shanaya Kapoor says all you need is love, but a great pair of jeans never hurts
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's eldest daughter Shanaya Kapoor is far from making her Bollywood debut, but the young star kid enjoys quite a fan following on her now public Instagram account. The young Kapoor, who is cousin to Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, often takes to her social media account to share pictures and videos of herself partying, travelling, dancing and simply goofing around with her fans quite often, which has made her quite a social media celebrity, even before her Bollywood debut. Shanaya has recently been posting many images of herself from different fashion shoots and the latest one has the star kid posing sultrily in a white sleeveless crop top and baggy, boyfriend denim jeans, which are left open, as Shanaya poses showing off her tiny, toned midriff. In the images the future debutant can be seen with her hair cascading down her shoulder, opting for minimal make-up and accesories.
Shanaya captioned the post that she shared with her 399k followers as, "All you need is love — but a great pair of jeans never hurts." This was followed by the tongue out emoji, and we have to say, we agree with Shanaya, the right pair of denims can really turn your world and wardrobe upside down, in a good way. Shanaya's post received over 83, 000 likes, and mother Maheep Kapoor and friend Anjini Dhawan also commented on the post with heart and fire emojis. Shanaya had previously shared the images from the shoot in late January and had captioned them, "Coffee, mascara & a bit of sun 💛 @sashajairam @makeupbyriddhima ily guys☺️🌞🌻🌈🍟 #basicssssbabe. (sic)"
Shanaya has also been sharing several of her dance videos, and quite a few of the ones in which she is seen belly dancing with her dance instructor have gone viral. In the video Shanaya can be seen dancing to Shakira's Hips Don’t Lie. Shanaya captioned the post, “Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja @ohmygosh_joe”.
