Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in both bridal, spooky avatars for Roohi's new song
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's upcoming film Roohi, a horror comedy, has been in the news for several weeks, especially given the number of name changes to the title. And the first song to be released from the film, Panghat, is finally out, and like expected, Janhvi is looking as stunning as ever in both of her polar opposite avatars. The peppy number features Janhvi in a never-seen-before avatar as she shows off her killer dance moves with Rajkumar and Varun adding the perfect amount of goofiness with their hilarious antics.
Janhvi shared the dance number on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "The first song of #Roohi, #Panghat out now - Link in bio. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March, 2021." The video of the track begins with Janhvi sitting with a veil over her head as Varun and Rajkummar walk towards her as grooms. The two actors are seen wearing identical sherwanis and have smiles on their faces.
/
Janhvi is first seen dressed as a bride in a red lehenga as she dances with Rajkummar and Varun in a palace but soon the party gets hijacked by her ghost avatar as the place turns spooky. Dressed in a black outfit and wearing a crystal crown with dark makeup, Janhvi looks stunning in the spooky avatar too. Janhvi shared images of her looks from the song and captioned them, "Roohi ya Afza? Aapki pasand kaun hain? (Who do you prefer Roohi or Afza?)"
On the other hand, Varun and Rajkummar can be seen dancing as the two goofy grooms. Crooned by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar, the lyrics of the party anthem have been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music has been given by the popular duo, Sachin - Jigar while the rap is performed by Mellow D. The trailer of the film had released last week and received an overwhelming response from the film industry and fans.
'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', is a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta. A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release Dolly Ki Doli.
In an interview with Indian Express, Hardik Mehta admitted that Stree paved the way for a movie like Roohi saying, "The concept for Roohi came from Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and Gautam Sinha, who are the writers on the film, and then they wanted a young director and that’s how I came into the picture. I had to take it ahead in a fashion where I mash-up pulp and horror and create a cinematic experience out of it."
He continued saying, "Stree actually paved a way for us. The success of Stree has led to Roohi. If there was no Stree, there wouldn’t probably have been Roohi."
Roohi, which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11.
(With inputs from ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in both bridal, spooky avatars for Roohi's new song
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria plays perfect white bride in ₹3lakh lehenga for her 'new chapter'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch
- Watch: Masaba Gupta spills the beans on her homemade skincare routine that she follows ‘first thing in the morning’ for skin brightening and awakening. Read benefits of the beauty tip inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse
- Tandav actor Gauahar Khan recently hosted a live event in Kanpur and satisfied sartorial sensibilities in a wine-coloured block-printed lehenga and grey high neck blouse and we are totally in love with this cross-cultural silhouette
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give weddings an eco-friendly touch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra lays perfect example of how to be your own sunshine as she dolls up to shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4 in a ₹31,500 yellow bold shoulder gown by Neetu Rohra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit
- Bipasha Basu paints the Internet multicolour with love as she enjoys an exotic getaway in the Maldives with Karan Singh Grover, shares pictures in bright pastel print swimsuit and matching shrug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar's summer dress worth ₹999 is perfect for a casual day out
- For an outing with her siblings, Neha Kakkar donned an extremely comfy and chic floral print dress. She teamed it with a cross-body sling bag and matching sneakers. Her outfit is perfect for the summer season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor shows how to mix athleisure with femininity in all-pink cargos
- For an impromptu photo shoot, Shanaya Kapoor opted to wear an all-pink cargo hoodie and sweat pants worth ₹20k and show us the right way to mix athleisure with chic vibes. We are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree
- Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan sets the Internet on fire with her hotness quotient in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree at Dadasahab Phalke Awards | Check stunning pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi is the epitome of royalty in green saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards
- Nora Fatehi walked the red carpet at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021 in a beautiful sage green saree and made our jaws touch the floor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza wore a yellow classic suit for her mehendi, brides-to-be take note
- Pictures from Dia Mirza's mehendi function recently landed on the internet and went viral. The actor looked breathtaking in her classic yellow suit which she teamed with floral jewellery for the function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'
- Mira Rajput Kapoor is back from her best friend’s wedding and after all those ‘late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing’, this is the DIY organic face pack that she opts for her skincare and credits for her ‘quick fix glow’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani made our hearts skip a beat in ₹2 lakh black sequined lehenga
- For a recent event, the Kabir Singh actor, Kiara Advani stepped on the red carpet wearing a black sequined lehenga-choli sans dupatta and looked absolutely breathtaking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox