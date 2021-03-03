Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen on the silver screen in the upcoming horror-comedy Roohi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and the promotions for the film are going on in full swing. The makers are also making sure that the audiences are hooked to the film even before its release by dropping new songs, clips and dance numbers practically every other day. Most recently on Wednesday, the movie's latest song, a new mix of the Shamur song Nadiyon Par featuring Janhvi setting the dance floor on fire was released. The Gunjan Saxena star took to Instagram and shared the video of the peppy dance number. The song is a remix of Shamur's English track Let the Music Play, that had all us millennials and 90s kids grooving. The two minute-twenty-seven-seconds video has Janhvi looking stunning as she struts her stuff and dazzles in a custom made Manish Malhotra ensemble. Janhvi can be seen bell dancing wearing the shimmery, gold number which features a shimmering, one shouldered blouse with a separate gold piece circling her toned waist, paired with a matching gold skirt with a thigh high slit and ruffled layers. Janhvi sports no accessories with her gold look except thick paayals in her feet, her dark long hair cascading down her back and minimal dewy, gold and pink make-up highlighting her delicate features.

Janhvi took to her Instagram and thanked designer Manish Malhotra for the stunning outfit writing, "Golden ✨@manishmalhotra05 can’t thank you enough for this outfit. (sic)."





Roohi will be the first major Bollywood release post the coronavirus lockdown, and was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.