Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra
- Leaving fans hooked with her saree chronicles, Janhvi Kapoor serves another sensuous look from Manish Malhotra’s collection in an ivory-coloured six yards of elegance as she promotes her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ on Day 4
After setting our screens on fire with her jaw-dropping moves in Nadiyon Paar song from Roohi that rose instantly to dominate the chartbuster list, Janhvi Kapoor looked like an epitome of elegance and grace as she promoted her upcoming comedy horror film in a sensuous ivory saree. Leaving fans hooked with her saree chronicles, Janhvi served another sizzling look from Manish Malhotra’s collection as she stepped out for her upcoming film’s promotions.
Taking to her social media handle a few hours back, Janhvi flooded the Internet with beautiful pictures of herself donning the six yards of elegance and fans could not keep calm. The pictures featured the diva in a sheer chiffon saree that was simple and plain except for an embroidered silver lace running along the borders.
Janhvi teamed the classic gorgeous saree with an embellished golden crop blouse that sported golden sequins work and came with straps while flaunting her enviable waistline to amplify the hotness quotient. Leaving her side-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Janhvi accessorised her look with mirror-work bangles and a pair of kundan earrings.
Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Janhvi sealed the glam deal with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, black winged eyeliner streaks, filled-in eyebrows and highlighter. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Janhvi simply captioned the pictures, “#Roohi day 4 (sic).”
The classic ivory saree is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion. Janhvi Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and her look is perfect to recreate at the next cocktail party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra
- Leaving fans hooked with her saree chronicles, Janhvi Kapoor serves another sensuous look from Manish Malhotra’s collection in an ivory-coloured six yards of elegance as she promotes her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ on Day 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set
- Vidya Balan recently dolled up for an e-interview and we love everything about retro-chic vibe. From her dove grey asymmetric kurta to smart narrow pants, we can’t wait to recreate the delightful silhouette as we walk into spring-summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants
- Want to set mercury soaring when going for lunch or an evening out? Take fashion cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic steamy look for The Girl on The Train promotions in a pink strappy twisted bustier teamed with wide-leg pants that look flirty enough to add drama to our summer closet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone's Levi's ad set ripped off from Sooni Taraporevala's Yeh Ballet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon nails the classic combo, pairs denim romper with white accessories
- Kriti Sanon recently gave us outfit goals as she stepped out in a bodycon denim romper with white accessories for casual outing. We can't help but marvel at the choices of the fashionista.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in ₹3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions
- Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in an ethereal flowy dress for a promotional event of her upcoming film Roohi. The dress that is worth ₹22k is one of our favourite looks donned by the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani in ₹50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here
- For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt
- Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion leaders assess the impact of Delhi-Mumbai alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox